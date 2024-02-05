Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.69).

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.19.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

