Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 1,275 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $39,397.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $250,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,920 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $156,948.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $191,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,306 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

