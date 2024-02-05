Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

(Get Free Report

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

