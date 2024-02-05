Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 117,994 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($157,505.34).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Phillip Bentley bought 150 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,500 ($19.07).
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 150 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £150 ($190.69).
- On Monday, November 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 142 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($191.36).
Mitie Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of MTO stock traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 101.26 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 471,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.15. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, November 6th.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
