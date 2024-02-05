Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 7th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 256,696 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $115,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,637,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

