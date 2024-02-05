Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.38. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.51.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

