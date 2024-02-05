Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Report on MOGO
Mogo Stock Up 0.4 %
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mogo
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.