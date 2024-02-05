Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.