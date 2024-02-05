Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.