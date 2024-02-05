Monero Price Tops $164.44 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $59.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $164.44 or 0.00385342 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,674.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.00550345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00167322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,393,816 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

