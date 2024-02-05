Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 25737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

