MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 33,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.89. 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $454.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.86 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

