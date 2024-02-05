MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 33,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00.
MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %
MongoDB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.89. 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $454.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.