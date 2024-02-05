Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$1.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

