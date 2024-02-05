Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $296.20 million and $6.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00081420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,599,095 coins and its circulating supply is 826,844,377 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

