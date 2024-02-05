MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 3.4%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15. 83,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 375,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.30.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

