MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.55. MP Materials shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 614,852 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

