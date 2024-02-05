MRA Advisory Group Acquires 1,508 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.0% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.63. The company had a trading volume of 239,931 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.