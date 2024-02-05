MRA Advisory Group Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 2.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JPIE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 35,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,146. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.