MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 309.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $299.42. 1,015,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,819. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.60 and a 1-year high of $307.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,058.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.