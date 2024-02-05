MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Humana were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Humana Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $17.72 on Monday, hitting $361.15. 1,326,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,979. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

