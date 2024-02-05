MRA Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,814 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods
In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TreeHouse Foods Price Performance
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THS
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.