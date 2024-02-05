MRA Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,814 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 70,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.39. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

