MRA Advisory Group Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.98. 449,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,424. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

