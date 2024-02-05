MRA Advisory Group Has $557,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 4,489,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,356,525. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

