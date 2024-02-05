MRA Advisory Group Has $758,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

