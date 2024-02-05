MRA Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MRA Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,285. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.