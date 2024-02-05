MRA Advisory Group Makes New $279,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $456.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,629. The firm has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

