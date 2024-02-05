MRA Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 392,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

