MRA Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $13.83 on Monday, hitting $461.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,758,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,963,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

