MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up 3.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned 1.70% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 15,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,835. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

