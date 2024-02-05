MRA Advisory Group Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $173.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.