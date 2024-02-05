Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,682.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037038 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1,908.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008298 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

