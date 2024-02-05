Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

