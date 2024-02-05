Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
