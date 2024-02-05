Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,411. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

