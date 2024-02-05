NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $95.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,669,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

