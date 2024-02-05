Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.