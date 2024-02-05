Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.52 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

