NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.58. 52,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
NET Power Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.