NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.58. 52,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,680,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

