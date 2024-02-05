NeurAxis, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 5th (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis’ (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 5th. NeurAxis had issued 1,098,667 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,592,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of NeurAxis’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NeurAxis Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NRXS stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. NeurAxis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.
NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeurAxis Company Profile
NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeurAxis
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.