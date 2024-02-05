NeurAxis, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 5th (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis’ (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 5th. NeurAxis had issued 1,098,667 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,592,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of NeurAxis’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NeurAxis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRXS stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. NeurAxis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeurAxis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in NeurAxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.25% of NeurAxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

