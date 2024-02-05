NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

