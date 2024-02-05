NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $329.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $330.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

