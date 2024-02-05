NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

