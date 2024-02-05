NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

