NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 347 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

