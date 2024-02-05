NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 363 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 2.0 %

Primerica stock opened at $234.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $236.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.57.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.