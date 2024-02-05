NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Exelixis by 131.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $329,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 1.2 %

EXEL opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.