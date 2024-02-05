Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

