NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $56.48. 7,352,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674,028. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

