NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $47.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $73.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 162.91%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
