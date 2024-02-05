Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXT. Barclays raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.