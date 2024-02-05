Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.