NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.30.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $213.82 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,632,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 193.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

